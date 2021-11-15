Laptop Purchase Decision

If this is the incorrect place for this question I apologize. I am posting question because I have been a member for a long time and generally I have not been let down..



Background: I have been Mac exclusive at home for a while, and my macbook while it has aged well is still almost 10 years old. So I decided to replace it.. I really liked my ability to setup boot camp or parallels to do Windows stuff, but that all went away with the newer Macbooks. I also enjoy gaming, and have been wanting to get back into PC gaming.



I purchased an Eluktronics Prometheus XVI. Some things bother me.. It is loud, and the battery life is not great.. It also has a different feel than my old macbook.. I am hesitant to say cheaper, but it isn't the all metal frame like the Mac. All of that said it is an absolute beast at current games..



My question is do you all think these issues are me being whiney, and they are exasperated having come from a Mac? Any thoughts would be appreciated.. Also any of you that have used this model of laptop any input would be appreciated..