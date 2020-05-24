Laptop only powering on by connecting/disconnecting keyboard

Toshiba Satellite C650 Laptop, Windows 7

This laptop was not powering up. The LED would light up when plugged in, though. So, I took off the palm rest to check the connection from the power button to the board. Seemed fine. Tried powering up. It turned on. I shut it off, unplugged the adapter, and assembled the laptop again. The original problem resurfaced. After a small amount of troubleshooting, I found that I could power on the laptop so long as the keyboard was disconnected. However, the keyboard only became functional when I connected it with the laptop still running. If I unplug the adapter, I have to disconnect/connect the keyboard to get it to power up again. Note: the battery is being read as dead, so I have kept it removed from the laptop,



Now, before I go further, I am curious if this is common at all. Any tips, advice, or solutions?