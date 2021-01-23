Laptop mystery. It can't happen but it is.

I have a Gigabyte P25X v2, 16 gig, SSD main drive, no overclocking. Link to original configuration https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Laptop/P25X-v2#kf Battery at about 40%. All power button settings, lid closing etc. set to shut down. I shut it down by picking shut down.
Here is the mystery. At around 11:00 pm every night there is a high pitched beeping noise that lasts for for less than a minute. The sound is not very loud like an actual alarm notification but it is there. No alarms set, no calendar items set, not plugged into line power at all.
This seems impossible yet it is happening. Please help.
