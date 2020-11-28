Laptop mic doesn't seem to work.

Laptop HP Envy running Win 10 Ent



I tried to join a Zoom meeting and the mic doesn't seem to be working.

1. When I joined the meeting, I couldn't unmute my mic. Only the host could unmute it (well a box would pop up requesting that I unmute it).

2. Even after the mic is unmuted nobody can hear me.

3. The app will let me mute the mic again but once again I can't unmute it.



We tried a Google meeting. Now Google would let me mute and unmute the mic but once again nobody can hear me.



Here are the mic devices listed:

Headset Mic (IDT High Definition Audio CODEC) I don't try to use this one because I don't have a headset.

Internal Microphone Array (IDT High Definition Audio CODEC)



Is this a driver issue? Is the mic simply broken? Does anyone know how to fix this?