Laptop memory upgrade questions (ddr4 32gb->64gb)

I'm looking to upgrade my dell precision 3510's ram from 32gb to 64gb. The cheapest I can find is about $200 for 64gb, but I'm not sure of compatibility and performance impact.
Current memory (factory) : 2x16gb 2133mhz DDR4 , CAS 15
Some options (doesn't need to be this brand at all, just cheaper):
2x32gb GSkill 3200mhz CAS 22 $200 - https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-64gb-260-pin-ddr4-so-dimm/p/N82E16820374025
2x32gb GSkill 2666mhz CAS 18 $276 - https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-64gb-260-pin-ddr4-so-dimm/p/N82E16820232948
Why is the lower speed memory more expensive?
I have no control of memory speeds and timings with a dell laptop, obviously, but if [distant] memory serves, it will automatically back down speeds AND latency to something compatible. Is this true? And it shouldn't make any difference what speed I get as long as it's >= 2133mhz?
I'm thinking about faster memory in case I wish to transfer it to a newer laptop.
Thanks
Current memory (factory) : 2x16gb 2133mhz DDR4 , CAS 15
Some options (doesn't need to be this brand at all, just cheaper):
2x32gb GSkill 3200mhz CAS 22 $200 - https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-64gb-260-pin-ddr4-so-dimm/p/N82E16820374025
2x32gb GSkill 2666mhz CAS 18 $276 - https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-64gb-260-pin-ddr4-so-dimm/p/N82E16820232948
Why is the lower speed memory more expensive?
I have no control of memory speeds and timings with a dell laptop, obviously, but if [distant] memory serves, it will automatically back down speeds AND latency to something compatible. Is this true? And it shouldn't make any difference what speed I get as long as it's >= 2133mhz?
I'm thinking about faster memory in case I wish to transfer it to a newer laptop.
Thanks