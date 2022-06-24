Laptop has mini DP and monitor has USB-C, how to connect the two?

I'm having trouble connecting these two. My laptop has a mini DP port and my external monitor has a USB-C like port. The manual does say it is DP compatible.
However, all the adapters out there say they are unidirectional in the wrong direction. An example: https://www.amazon.com/Knaive-Displ...efix=mini+displayport+to+usb-c,aps,129&sr=8-4
So it looks like that would only work if my laptop was reversed as in USB C is the source and my monitor was DP.
