Laptop for photo editing - $1000 budget

Wife is getting more into photography since the kiddo was born and she has shown much disdain for her current hand-me-down laptop that is at least 5-6yrs old. Looking to get her something new that she can play around in Lightroom with. Looking to make the purchase before Christmas time. The price is also a bit flexible depending on how much better performance can be gained by adding $1-200 to budget.
I was just looking into gaming laptops in that range. Found this: https://www.amazon.com/Lenovo-1920x...s=p_36:2421890011&rnid=2421885011&s=pc&sr=1-4
Seems to have decent specs and good display, but I'm not very familiar with hardware nowadays and especially in laptops. Would it make more sense to wait closer to Dec. to see what else comes to the market?
Any suggestions appreciated.
Thanks
I was just looking into gaming laptops in that range. Found this: https://www.amazon.com/Lenovo-1920x...s=p_36:2421890011&rnid=2421885011&s=pc&sr=1-4
Seems to have decent specs and good display, but I'm not very familiar with hardware nowadays and especially in laptops. Would it make more sense to wait closer to Dec. to see what else comes to the market?
Any suggestions appreciated.
Thanks