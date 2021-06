Laptop for daughter/college...Lenovo Legion 15" RTX3060 vs ASUS ROG 16" RTX3060 and others..

Looking at some laptops for my daughter for college. She likes to game but its not a top priority at all. I found the Surface Laptop 4's are actually perfect all around but they are absolutely garbage for anything but Minecraft or similar so I guess they are out. I did get her a 2020 Dell XPS 15" 1920x1200 a few months ago but returned it because she said the screen was blurry and the webcam was worse than her laptop from 2015. I think she thought the screen was blurry because it was a matte version compared to the glass / gloss version she has been using for years.Anyway.. Ideally looking for something with a RTX3050 or RTX3060 and not too thick. Better battery life is always good but I understand its not going to be stellar on any of these.I've narrowed it down to the following in no particular order. Although I did just see the ASUS ROG listed below and almost ordered it but decided to ask for input comparing all options first. I may just order two laptops and return the one she doesn't like.1. Lenovo Legion 15" RTX3060 * **Screen SizeSpecifications Info info**15.6 inches* **Screen ResolutionSpecifications Info info**1920 x 1080 (Full HD)* **Touch ScreenSpecifications Info info**No* **Processor ModelSpecifications Info info**AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series* **Processor Model Number**Ryzen 7 5800H* **Processor Speed (Base)Specifications Info info**3.2 gigahertz* **Storage Type**SSD* **Total Storage Capacity**512 gigabytes* **Solid State Drive CapacitySpecifications Info info**512 gigabytes* **System Memory (RAM)Specifications Info info**16 gigabytes* **GraphicsSpecifications Info info**NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30602. ASUS - ROG 16" WUXGA 144Hz * **Screen SizeSpecifications Info info**16 inches* **Screen ResolutionSpecifications Info info**1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)* **Touch ScreenSpecifications Info info**No* **Processor ModelSpecifications Info info**Intel 11th Generation Core i7* **Processor Model Number**i7-11800H* **Storage Type**SSD* **Total Storage Capacity**512 gigabytes* **Solid State Drive CapacitySpecifications Info info**512 gigabytes* **System Memory (RAM)Specifications Info info**16 gigabytes* **GraphicsSpecifications Info info**NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti3. GIGABYTE - 15.6" 4K OLED Creator Laptop * **Screen SizeSpecifications Info info**15.6 inches* **Screen ResolutionSpecifications Info info**3840 x 2160 (4K)* **Touch ScreenSpecifications Info info**No* **Processor ModelSpecifications Info info**Intel 11th Generation Core i7* **Processor Model Number**11800H* **Storage Type**SSD* **Total Storage Capacity**1024 gigabytes* **Solid State Drive CapacitySpecifications Info info**1024 gigabytes* **System Memory (RAM)Specifications Info info**16 gigabytes* **GraphicsSpecifications Info info**NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060​4. HP OMEN - 16.1" Laptop - Intel Core i7 (Ryzen 7 with 6600M is same price roughly)* **Screen SizeSpecifications Info info**16.1 inches* **Screen ResolutionSpecifications Info info**1920 x 1080 (Full HD)* **Touch ScreenSpecifications Info info**No* **Processor ModelSpecifications Info info**Intel 11th Generation Core i7* **Processor Model Number**11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-11800H* **Storage Type**SSD* **Total Storage Capacity**512 gigabytes* **Solid State Drive CapacitySpecifications Info info**512 gigabytes* **System Memory (RAM)Specifications Info info**16 gigabytes* **GraphicsSpecifications Info info**NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060