Laptop for daughter/college...Lenovo Legion 15" RTX3060 vs ASUS ROG 16" RTX3060 and others..

Looking at some laptops for my daughter for college. She likes to game but its not a top priority at all. I found the Surface Laptop 4's are actually perfect all around but they are absolutely garbage for anything but Minecraft or similar so I guess they are out. I did get her a 2020 Dell XPS 15" 1920x1200 a few months ago but returned it because she said the screen was blurry and the webcam was worse than her laptop from 2015. I think she thought the screen was blurry because it was a matte version compared to the glass / gloss version she has been using for years.
Anyway.. Ideally looking for something with a RTX3050 or RTX3060 and not too thick. Better battery life is always good but I understand its not going to be stellar on any of these.
I've narrowed it down to the following in no particular order. Although I did just see the ASUS ROG listed below and almost ordered it but decided to ask for input comparing all options first. I may just order two laptops and return the one she doesn't like.
1. Lenovo Legion 15" RTX3060
* **Screen SizeSpecifications Info info**15.6 inches
* **Screen ResolutionSpecifications Info info**1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
* **Touch ScreenSpecifications Info info**No
* **Processor ModelSpecifications Info info**AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series
* **Processor Model Number**Ryzen 7 5800H
* **Processor Speed (Base)Specifications Info info**3.2 gigahertz
* **Storage Type**SSD
* **Total Storage Capacity**512 gigabytes
* **Solid State Drive CapacitySpecifications Info info**512 gigabytes
* **System Memory (RAM)Specifications Info info**16 gigabytes
* **GraphicsSpecifications Info info**NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
2. ASUS - ROG 16" WUXGA 144Hz
* **Screen SizeSpecifications Info info**16 inches
* **Screen ResolutionSpecifications Info info**1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)
* **Touch ScreenSpecifications Info info**No
* **Processor ModelSpecifications Info info**Intel 11th Generation Core i7
* **Processor Model Number**i7-11800H
* **Storage Type**SSD
* **Total Storage Capacity**512 gigabytes
* **Solid State Drive CapacitySpecifications Info info**512 gigabytes
* **System Memory (RAM)Specifications Info info**16 gigabytes
* **GraphicsSpecifications Info info**NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
3. GIGABYTE - 15.6" 4K OLED Creator Laptop
* **Screen SizeSpecifications Info info**15.6 inches
* **Screen ResolutionSpecifications Info info**3840 x 2160 (4K)
* **Touch ScreenSpecifications Info info**No
* **Processor ModelSpecifications Info info**Intel 11th Generation Core i7
* **Processor Model Number**11800H
* **Storage Type**SSD
* **Total Storage Capacity**1024 gigabytes
* **Solid State Drive CapacitySpecifications Info info**1024 gigabytes
* **System Memory (RAM)Specifications Info info**16 gigabytes
* **GraphicsSpecifications Info info**NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
​
4. HP OMEN - 16.1" Laptop - Intel Core i7 (Ryzen 7 with 6600M is same price roughly)
* **Screen SizeSpecifications Info info**16.1 inches
* **Screen ResolutionSpecifications Info info**1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
* **Touch ScreenSpecifications Info info**No
* **Processor ModelSpecifications Info info**Intel 11th Generation Core i7
* **Processor Model Number**11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-11800H
* **Storage Type**SSD
* **Total Storage Capacity**512 gigabytes
* **Solid State Drive CapacitySpecifications Info info**512 gigabytes
* **System Memory (RAM)Specifications Info info**16 gigabytes
* **GraphicsSpecifications Info info**NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
Anyway.. Ideally looking for something with a RTX3050 or RTX3060 and not too thick. Better battery life is always good but I understand its not going to be stellar on any of these.
I've narrowed it down to the following in no particular order. Although I did just see the ASUS ROG listed below and almost ordered it but decided to ask for input comparing all options first. I may just order two laptops and return the one she doesn't like.
1. Lenovo Legion 15" RTX3060
* **Screen SizeSpecifications Info info**15.6 inches
* **Screen ResolutionSpecifications Info info**1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
* **Touch ScreenSpecifications Info info**No
* **Processor ModelSpecifications Info info**AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series
* **Processor Model Number**Ryzen 7 5800H
* **Processor Speed (Base)Specifications Info info**3.2 gigahertz
* **Storage Type**SSD
* **Total Storage Capacity**512 gigabytes
* **Solid State Drive CapacitySpecifications Info info**512 gigabytes
* **System Memory (RAM)Specifications Info info**16 gigabytes
* **GraphicsSpecifications Info info**NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
2. ASUS - ROG 16" WUXGA 144Hz
* **Screen SizeSpecifications Info info**16 inches
* **Screen ResolutionSpecifications Info info**1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)
* **Touch ScreenSpecifications Info info**No
* **Processor ModelSpecifications Info info**Intel 11th Generation Core i7
* **Processor Model Number**i7-11800H
* **Storage Type**SSD
* **Total Storage Capacity**512 gigabytes
* **Solid State Drive CapacitySpecifications Info info**512 gigabytes
* **System Memory (RAM)Specifications Info info**16 gigabytes
* **GraphicsSpecifications Info info**NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
3. GIGABYTE - 15.6" 4K OLED Creator Laptop
* **Screen SizeSpecifications Info info**15.6 inches
* **Screen ResolutionSpecifications Info info**3840 x 2160 (4K)
* **Touch ScreenSpecifications Info info**No
* **Processor ModelSpecifications Info info**Intel 11th Generation Core i7
* **Processor Model Number**11800H
* **Storage Type**SSD
* **Total Storage Capacity**1024 gigabytes
* **Solid State Drive CapacitySpecifications Info info**1024 gigabytes
* **System Memory (RAM)Specifications Info info**16 gigabytes
* **GraphicsSpecifications Info info**NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
​
4. HP OMEN - 16.1" Laptop - Intel Core i7 (Ryzen 7 with 6600M is same price roughly)
* **Screen SizeSpecifications Info info**16.1 inches
* **Screen ResolutionSpecifications Info info**1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
* **Touch ScreenSpecifications Info info**No
* **Processor ModelSpecifications Info info**Intel 11th Generation Core i7
* **Processor Model Number**11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-11800H
* **Storage Type**SSD
* **Total Storage Capacity**512 gigabytes
* **Solid State Drive CapacitySpecifications Info info**512 gigabytes
* **System Memory (RAM)Specifications Info info**16 gigabytes
* **GraphicsSpecifications Info info**NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
Last edited: