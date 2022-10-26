Laptop fans not spinning

Hi,



I have Asus Studiobook One laptop and the cpu and gpu was getting to 95c together and shut down after certain amount of time.



I didn't know why until I peeked from the side panel that both fans immediately stop spinning upon pressing the power button first time, and never spin again.



My previous laptop also had fan issue which was fixed after I replaced the fans.



But the issue with this laptop is I am not even able to open this. If i am not wrong, it requires a special key to open and if there's another way, I don't see it online.



There is no warranty because it's a review unit so Asus nuked the warranty on day one.



Any help is appreciated.







Thanks a lot in advance.