Laptop eats SSD ....

Recently I bougt me a 4TB SSD (USB-drive). I stored a lot of files on it. Later it appeared that these file were not accessible. It appeared that the drive was (now) not formatted. Quick format didn't work, a full format took 16 hours to abort at 54% due to a irrecoverable error. The drive was not accessible on none of my three computers.



I boiught me another 4TB SSD (USB-drive). This time I checked is drive was correctly formatted and could write, read, delete, move, etc. Seemed ok, sp again I put a lot of files on it. Then I moved all these files to another disk. Only 50% was moved, the other 50% stayed on SSD, but invisible for Explorer. The disk was not empty, there was space used by the not visible files (not hidden!). With DiskDrill all these files were found as deleted and to be reconstructed.

I tried to quick format, went well, but had to allocate volumes. Then the exFAT was lost and the disk appeared not formatted. Formatted again, then I could only create ONE volume for 2TB (that cannot be enlarged), the other 2TB cannot be converted to a (extra) volume. And then again, the drive was not recignized, and need to be formatted. etc. etc



What is going on here? Is the SSD faulty (two in a row, but different make, different vendor)? Can W10 not work with this SSD? Or my computer?



Please help me out here.

Ad please ask if you need more info on the issue



