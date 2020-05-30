Laptop cooling ideas for Gigabyte P55k V4? (15.4" GTX 970M/i7 5700HQ)

Good afternoon [H];Been doing alot more mobile gaming on my 2015 Gigabyte P55k laptop due to covid separation from my normal office with the gaming rig. that said, its a great PC but Destiny 2 really heats it up during gaming. I would often get temp throttling on the GPU and CPU until I popped the laptop open and replaced the thermal compound with Arctic Cooling MX4. Brought temps down 10-15c and so far so good, but I want to cool even more.I watched some reviews, and specifically this one:They recommend the Havit 5 fan cooler, combined with the most recent iteration of the OPOLAR mounted vacuum cooler for max performance. I think having both is overkill, but if I want to play D2 for several hours at a time, itll preserve the longevity of this really nice laptop.What do you all prefer running as a cooling solution?