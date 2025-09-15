  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Laptop carnage! What do I use this for now?

My daughter destroyed her laptop at school by closing the lid with a pencil inside. Screen and case destruction ensued. Insurance paid out and she has a new laptop.

The old one still runs though, just no display and the USB on the right side no longer functions. Insurance is totally uninterested in it, so what should I do with it? It's a 2 year old Asus Vivobook 15 with an AMD Ryzen 8 core CPU, 8(16?)GB Ram and a 512GB SSD.

Any ideas what I could use this for? I heard Unifi is releasing some OS for manging network devices, could I replace my Cloudkey with this?
 
