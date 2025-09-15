Laptop carnage! What do I use this for now?

My daughter destroyed her laptop at school by closing the lid with a pencil inside. Screen and case destruction ensued. Insurance paid out and she has a new laptop.
The old one still runs though, just no display and the USB on the right side no longer functions. Insurance is totally uninterested in it, so what should I do with it? It's a 2 year old Asus Vivobook 15 with an AMD Ryzen 8 core CPU, 8(16?)GB Ram and a 512GB SSD.
Any ideas what I could use this for? I heard Unifi is releasing some OS for manging network devices, could I replace my Cloudkey with this?
