So I got a cheaper laptop on sale this weekend for some light games that I don't have to sit at the desk for like swtor. Its an MSI and came with 8GB of RAM in a single stick. I don't really want to buy anything else for this machine, but I happen to have two 4GB sticks of samsung 2666 RAM from a different laptop that have identical specs to the 8GB module. This has a 9300H processor. Would it be better to run 4+4 in dual channel or add a single 4GB to the existing 8GB for 12 total?