Laptop Battery Depletes in Several Days

Hi,

I have an almost 10-years old lenovo G560 laptop that I didn't use often. I always used it on AC with battery inside with lenovo software setting that keeps it under 80% to prolong it's life.

Strangely it depletes in several days while laptop is being shut down. I thought only NiMH batteries deplete this fast but mine is lithium-ion:
20210914_145332.jpg
 
All batteries have internal resistance, and it gets worse as they age. Yours sounds bad. The circuitry inside the battery also saps some power from the cells over time. Also, 80% is not the ideal state of charge for storage, it's just a lot better than 100%. The ideal state of charge for storage would be 30-50%. If you can't disable charging or force a lower charge limit than 80%, then when you get your new battery, just charge it to 50% and remove it, since you're running off AC all the time.
 
my laptop barley has in usage as well and in between uses the battery is always 95%+ drained .....they some how use power even when off these days
 
what windwos you guys on? 8/10 have fastboot/fast startup that are really a form of hibernation, which still draws power. could be that, if its enabled.

but yes, as batteries get older, even if not used, they do "wear out". ive pulled new in box batteries that are 5ish years old and are dead dead.
 
