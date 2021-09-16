Laptop Battery Depletes in Several Days

Hi,
I have an almost 10-years old lenovo G560 laptop that I didn't use often. I always used it on AC with battery inside with lenovo software setting that keeps it under 80% to prolong it's life.
Strangely it depletes in several days while laptop is being shut down. I thought only NiMH batteries deplete this fast but mine is lithium-ion:
I have an almost 10-years old lenovo G560 laptop that I didn't use often. I always used it on AC with battery inside with lenovo software setting that keeps it under 80% to prolong it's life.
Strangely it depletes in several days while laptop is being shut down. I thought only NiMH batteries deplete this fast but mine is lithium-ion: