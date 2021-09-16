Laptop Battery Depletes in Several Days

All batteries have internal resistance, and it gets worse as they age. Yours sounds bad. The circuitry inside the battery also saps some power from the cells over time. Also, 80% is not the ideal state of charge for storage, it's just a lot better than 100%. The ideal state of charge for storage would be 30-50%. If you can't disable charging or force a lower charge limit than 80%, then when you get your new battery, just charge it to 50% and remove it, since you're running off AC all the time.