Laptop and handheld labeler Panduit LS8EQ printing issue

Dear folk
Yesterday was my first day using laptop to print to a handheld PANTHER LS8EQ and it did work yes it did print
Today I tried to print nothing happened and no error message
I am using windows 10 connected to the printer via USB cable and I am using Easy Marker Plus to prepare labels and the driver that I downloaded is
PanTherLink Software Upgrade from here :
https://www.panduit.com/en/support/...ification-software-firmware-and-printers.html
The snapshot below showing the software that I am usin and the driver installed
What do I need to do or troubleshoot to make it work again ?
Thx
