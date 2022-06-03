Laptop 4K Screen - Will running it at 1080p look odd?

Hello all,



Looking to pickup a laptop soon perhaps.



However, the one I want just happens to have a 4K screen... which, for light gaming and most work at 15", I feel is a lot overkill. Battery life aside, I'm looking at other potential drawbacks to this.



I know non native resolution scaling is not good, but given that 4K is 2x 1080p in terms of both width and height, then would the display look bad should I run some (older/light) games and older office programs at 1080p?



Thanks!