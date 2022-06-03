Laptop 4K Screen - Will running it at 1080p look odd?

Hello all,

Looking to pickup a laptop soon perhaps.

However, the one I want just happens to have a 4K screen... which, for light gaming and most work at 15", I feel is a lot overkill. Battery life aside, I'm looking at other potential drawbacks to this.

I know non native resolution scaling is not good, but given that 4K is 2x 1080p in terms of both width and height, then would the display look bad should I run some (older/light) games and older office programs at 1080p?

Thanks!
 
Why would you want to run the screen at less than native? Windows has a setting for scaling for menu interfaces and text. You can set it for 125% so everything is larger without sacrificing resolution and/or dealing with aliasing.

ZodaEX said:
It improves battery life significantly.
Even when your not doing anything 3d related? (i know browsers can use the gpu) but does it use it that much? I guess seeing as you are pushing the GPU more, but if it is a hybrid laptop that has iGP + external?
 
MrGuvernment said:
Even when your not doing anything 3d related? (i know browsers can use the gpu) but does it use it that much? I guess seeing as you are pushing the GPU more, but if it is a hybrid laptop that has iGP + external?
Forcing 1080p on my 4k Xperia phone significantly improves battery life while web browsing. I can think of any reason why it wouldn't improve battery life while web browsing on a laptop as well.
 
ZodaEX said:
It improves battery life significantly.
Because it is an OLED that close pixel like a cellphone ?
ZodaEX said:
Forcing 1080p on my 4k Xperia phone significantly improves battery life while web browsing. I can think of any reason why it wouldn't improve battery life while web browsing on a laptop as well.
Oled phone screen close pixel on lower resolution, apparently.
 
Thanks for the input. I guess nothing to be afraid of then.

Yeah, I have issues on some older / legacy programs where display scaling doesn't really work. For the most part I may be running 4K with scaling but there may be times I will be forced to run 1080p. Frankly speaking, for a 15" screen, I think 1080p is just enough, and 4K is ultra overkill.

Workstation laptop GPU upgrades are crazy too. So 1080p may do fine for light/medium gaming with a 3050 equivalent laptop... We all know how a 3050 laptop will handle 4k... ;)
 
