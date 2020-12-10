Lapping Radeon VII stock cooler to improve temps?

Hello everyone, im new over here.



I been reading but cant find much info, i've read some people say that the heatsink cooler of the RVII is a bit concave, and i was wondering if i could do some lapping with some fine grit sandpaper and patience to improve its surface.

The reason why i am interested in doing this is because my GPU reachs 115 degree on its hottest spot and games start crashing. I cant even maintain it properly with the A/C pointing at my open case computer. I can only play 4k on winter, right now i am playing 1080p60 on my 4k screen so it doesnt overheats.

I know the GPU has a custom thermal pad, but i also have some liquid metal around or even some good thermal paste (cm mastergel maker nano, about 12 w/mk)



PS: I am literally not able to sell this card or buy a new one. In my country we are facing really bad economics and my salary right now is about 200 usd, so you can imagine i dont have too much to spend on tech.