Lance Reddick, Actor From The Wire and John Wick, Dead at 60

very sad news...he was featured in both Horizon Zero Dawn and Destiny 2
TV and film star Lance Reddick has died...he was 60...according to TMZ, the actor was found deceased in his Los Angeles home on Friday morning...cause of death has yet to be determined, but officials suspect he passed away from natural causes...
https://tvline.com/2023/03/17/lance-reddick-dead-cause-of-death-the-wire-john-wick-bosch/
