I am in Nashua, NH, and have been looking around for a while to see if there are any other LANs going on in the area. The only large one I've seen in this area since 2010 is the PAX East event



I went to the Nor'easter LAN in Wilmington, MA, in 2007, and was going to go in 2010, but then couldn't make it at the last minute. It was a great location at the Shriner's auditorium there, and a well run event, if not a little lacking in other games to play besides just CS.



Does anyone know what happened to this event? They didn't announce anything for 2011, and there's been nothing so far this year either. The LPANE site has been FUBAR'ed for quite some time - it now just says they lost the whole website at some point and are working to replace it. It's been that way for months. It seems this event got killed off after it became a part of Intel LanFest, as LanFest seems to now be focusing on PAX East as their prime venue, but dunno.



There used to be other smaller LAN groups associated with LPANE that were around in this area as well, but again, since the LPANE site went up in smoke, I'm not sure what happened to any of them.



I'd be down for trying to get something together if we can get some interest.