LAN iSilencer Audiophile Ethernet Dongle Claims to 'Quiet Your Network'

Audiophile Ethernet

“What we can say for sure, is that iFi-Audio’s claims seem to be significantly less wild than other recent audiophile computing gear we have reported upon. For example, the $1,250 AudioQuest Diamond RJ/E Ethernet cable mixed “Solid Perfect-Surface Silver Conductors” and carbon-loaded synthetics to shield and protect your wiring from RFI. Even more outlandish are the claims about the $500 SATA SSD cable with Superstar Crystals, which would apparently work its magic even if you didn’t plug it into an SSD. In recent months we have also reported on an audiophile SSD, and the similarly targeted Ethernet Switch UEF.”

1679337567971.png


Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/ifi-audio-lan-isilencer-audiophile-ethernet-dongle
 
LTT did a review of sorts on this so called EMI "junk".



Granted it was from less reputable sources. The sad truth is the fact there are individuals out there buying this shit up.
 
Nothing in there is quantum or ai? piece of old technology junk. But it does have perfect surface silver conductors!
 
I'm reminded of this "Audiophiule Switch" as well.



I'm no fan of Linus, but he is on the right side of this issue.
 
