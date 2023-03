LAN iSilencer Audiophile Ethernet Dongle Claims to 'Quiet Your Network'

Audiophile Ethernet“What we can say for sure, is that iFi-Audio’s claims seem to be significantly less wild than other recent audiophile computing gear we have reported upon. For example, the $1,250 AudioQuest Diamond RJ/E Ethernet cable mixed “Solid Perfect-Surface Silver Conductors” and carbon-loaded synthetics to shield and protect your wiring from RFI. Even more outlandish are the claims about the $500 SATA SSD cable with Superstar Crystals , which would apparently work its magic even if you didn’t plug it into an SSD. In recent months we have also reported on an audiophile SSD , and the similarly targeted Ethernet Switch UEF .”Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/ifi-audio-lan-isilencer-audiophile-ethernet-dongle