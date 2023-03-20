LAN iSilencer Audiophile Ethernet Dongle Claims to 'Quiet Your Network'

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,801
Audiophile Ethernet
“What we can say for sure, is that iFi-Audio’s claims seem to be significantly less wild than other recent audiophile computing gear we have reported upon. For example, the $1,250 AudioQuest Diamond RJ/E Ethernet cable mixed “Solid Perfect-Surface Silver Conductors” and carbon-loaded synthetics to shield and protect your wiring from RFI. Even more outlandish are the claims about the $500 SATA SSD cable with Superstar Crystals, which would apparently work its magic even if you didn’t plug it into an SSD. In recent months we have also reported on an audiophile SSD, and the similarly targeted Ethernet Switch UEF.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/ifi-audio-lan-isilencer-audiophile-ethernet-dongle
