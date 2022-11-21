lag running windows and games

Im not sure why this is happening but on a regular occasion especially after the computer wakes from sleep, i have ridiculous lag with the mouse. Ive also notice a substantial lag in games and cant figure out why?



I dont seem to be using more than 50% of my resources via task manager ever and im not running anything special in the background although of course there is always a bunch of little things running. I have a 5900x, 64 gig mem, radeon 6900xt. I am running at 4k resolution but it says 60fps which is what the monitor will do.



what is the best way to trouble shoot this?