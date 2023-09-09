Lack of innovation of Mice

There doesn't seem to be much innovation of mice it's the same old designs. You got the Logitech G502 which was announced at Pax 2014 then Razer copied the design with the Ballisik which might be better than the Logitech the side buttons seem better. I never was a fan of the Logitech G502. Right now I'm using a Logitech G203 blue one but I have my Logitech Chaos for the multi button presses in MMO. Most new mice today are FPS focused but who the hell plays FPS games anymore there hasn't been anything good except for like Trepang 2 and maybe Ready or Not.



Maybe sales are down for mice and people are just using X-Bone controllers instead which could be a big reason and esports is just driving mouse design.