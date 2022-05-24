Kyty (PS4 & PS5 emulator)

A new emulator has hit the scene, aiming to reverse engineer the PS4 and PS5. This is the first release, so don't expect much, but it will be interesting to watch its development. It was released under the MIT license.

https://github.com/InoriRus/Kyty

v0.1.0​

Graphics for PS5 is not yet implemented

It is possible to run some simple games for PS4

There maybe graphics glitches, crashes, freezes and low FPS. It's OK for now.

Features that are not implemented:
  • Audio input/output
  • MP4 video
  • Network
  • Multi-user
Path to Savedata folder is hardcoded and can't be configured. System parameters (language, date format, etc.) are also hardcoded.

1653396890451.png


1653396933718.png
 
