Kyty (PS4 & PS5 emulator)

A new emulator has hit the scene, aiming to reverse engineer the PS4 and PS5. This is the first release, so don't expect much, but it will be interesting to watch its development. It was released under the MIT license.
https://github.com/InoriRus/Kyty
It is possible to run some simple games for PS4
There maybe graphics glitches, crashes, freezes and low FPS. It's OK for now.
Features that are not implemented:
v0.1.0Graphics for PS5 is not yet implemented
- Audio input/output
- MP4 video
- Network
- Multi-user