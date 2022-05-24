Kyty (PS4 & PS5 emulator)

v0.1.0​

Audio input/output

MP4 video

Network

Multi-user

A new emulator has hit the scene, aiming to reverse engineer the PS4 and PS5. This is the first release, so don't expect much, but it will be interesting to watch its development. It was released under the MIT license.Graphics for PS5 is not yet implementedIt is possible to run some simple games for PS4There maybe graphics glitches, crashes, freezes and low FPS. It's OK for now.Features that are not implemented:Path to Savedata folder is hardcoded and can't be configured. System parameters (language, date format, etc.) are also hardcoded.