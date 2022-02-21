KVM switch- what is the name of the following feature?

I want to use my dual DP monitor setup for both work (linux) and home (windows) and I'm trying to find a KVM with a feature but I don't know what it is called.

I understand I use the KVM switches to switch both monitors to work computer, or both to home computer, but is there an option to view one monitor from my home pc and the other from my work computer at the same time? I often need to quickly reference my personal research/websites/info from my home computer for work, and this is just the easiest way . So I'd have 3 modes: 2 monitors for work, then switch to 2 monitors for my personal pc, then switch to one monitor for work and another for personal pc. And have one keyboard/mouse that I can switch separately to between work or home pc. What would this feature be called?