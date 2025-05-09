KTC M32P10 vs LG UltraGear 32GR93U-B?

edward78
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 21, 2011
- Messages
- 301
https://versus.com/en/ktc-m32p10-32-vs-lg-ultragear-32gr93u-b-32
So that is not as much as I wanted, a vid would be better. Anyway, mainly Iwant to know the contrast ratio. This vid. makes it sound great.
https://versus.com/en/ktc-m32p10-32-vs-lg-ultragear-32gr93u-b-32
So that is not as much as I wanted, a vid would be better. Anyway, mainly Iwant to know the contrast ratio. This vid. makes it sound great.
https://versus.com/en/ktc-m32p10-32-vs-lg-ultragear-32gr93u-b-32