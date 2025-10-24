Krafton says they are changing into an "AI first" company

Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 51,171
The PUBG and Subnautoca publisher announced on Thursday they're investing USD $70 million into a GPU cluster for on prem AI and another $30 million annually to support employees directly utilizing and applying AI into their work. They will also restructure HR and organizational operations to be completely AI-driven. Imagine having to answer to an AI manager.
https://www.videogameschronicle.com...ys-its-transforming-into-an-ai-first-company/
https://www.videogameschronicle.com...ys-its-transforming-into-an-ai-first-company/