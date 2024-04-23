Koolance LIQ-702CL-05L Clear Coolant 5 Liters for $74.95

Jinxycat said: Is there a good resource to how to drain and fill loops? I bought a computer with a custom loop and everything is fine but I want to be prepared for when I need to drain and refill. Also, whats the best way to tell when I need to change? Click to expand...

When to change the fluid?

and translucent coolant

As to actually changing the fluid?

Easy: You're due for a cleaning if the color of the fluid starts changing AND/OR you start seeing any kind of debris or gunk in the tubing or reservoir (if you have a reservoir). If you start noticing changes in average temperature under average load, you may also have gunk built up in your blocks or rads, and that will require a more intensive breakdown and cleaning including disassembling the blocks. This last is unlikely to be an issue if the loop was properly cleaned and filled with good quality coolant containing the right amount of biocide agents (-- opaque coolants always leave a bunch of residue and gunk in your loop...). I personally find the Koolance fluids to be universally excellent in this regard, and I usually do a full flush on my loops every 3 or 4 years or so. I flush with distilled water and refill with Koolance coolant in the color of my choice. It usually takes me less than an hour from start to finish because my builds are hybridized between soft tube and glass hard tube** to make hardware upgrades (and as it happens, cleaning the loop) very easy. When I do this, I usually replace the soft tubes due to staining but the glass tubes just really need to be rinsed out, which happens during the flush... glass does not stain.Be aware: Most hard tube loops are made with PETG or Acrylic plastic though, and both of these DO stain. The staining does not have any effect on the actual cooling capacity of the loop but can effect the appearance of the coolant. If this matters to you, the fix is to periodically replace those tubes as well. There is a reason I went with glass.There isn't an easy answer to this question -- since it is a custom loop, the ease of draining and refilling will really depend on how the loop was designed. Is there a drain port near the lowest part of the loop? Is there a fitting that is readily accessible near the top of the loop for filling and air? Hell, is there even a reservoir? You are almost certainly going to need to blow some air through the loop to get settled water out. Some loops are definitely a lot easier to work with than others. I personally hate flushing my system, so I sacrificed a bit in the aesthetic department to make this as easy and quick to do as possible on my loops.** "Hybridized" in that all the tubing going from my distro to actual component blocks is soft tube with QDCs (video card, CPU and 10G NIC on my personal system) - the radiators, pump/res, distro block and flow meter are all glass tubed to each other since these parts rarely change. I like the aesthetics of hard tubing, but I swap out hardware way too often to have my entire rig use it. Also - all the computers in my house are custom loops using the same QDCs, so it makes upgrading parts down the line pretty easy (me to wife to kids, etc).