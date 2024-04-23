kamikazi
Koolance LIQ-702CL-05L Clear Coolant 5 Liters for $74.95 direct from koolance.com. This is regularly $108.99.
https://koolance.com/liq-702-liquid-coolant-high-performance-5000ml-clear
This is the only coolant I've used and I've been very pleased with it in a couple of different setups. My current system has been running with this since September or October 2022 and I haven't done any maintenance at all. This is a great deal if you have a giant radiator or multiple 360s.
