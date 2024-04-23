Koolance LIQ-702CL-05L Clear Coolant 5 Liters for $74.95

kamikazi

kamikazi

[H]ard|Gawd
Jan 19, 2006
1,627
Koolance LIQ-702CL-05L Clear Coolant 5 Liters for $74.95 direct from koolance.com. This is regularly $108.99.

https://koolance.com/liq-702-liquid-coolant-high-performance-5000ml-clear

This is the only coolant I've used and I've been very pleased with it in a couple of different setups. My current system has been running with this since September or October 2022 and I haven't done any maintenance at all. This is a great deal if you have a giant radiator or multiple 360s.
 
What I've always wondered is what about automotive coolants and additives like redline water wetter?
 
redline was a go to for a while and i still only use a distilled water/af mix in my loops (10/90%), just like in aios.


this deal is pretty good, if your into "proper" cooling fluids.
 
I thought Koolance went belly up???
I used to have their passive liquid cooler way back in the day big anodized blue thing, it was awesome.
 
I hope not. They make great QD connectors, too. I need to order two more to make my cooling set up completely modular.
 
I believe your thinking of the Zalman reserator. They're still around, although on a much smaller scale.

Koolance is still plugging along. Consumer gear has never really been their money maker. They've always favored the commercial/industrial stuff.
 
That’s what I was thinking of yeah.
 
Using QDC's from Koolance in my Mora setup. Love it, good quality, no leaks. Have always been curious in their coolant, but distilled water + Mayhem inhibitor/hades has been doing very well for me. Tempted though...very tempted.
 
I just back ordered some more QD3s. The ones with G1/4 fittings aren't due until May 13th.
 
I've used this fluid over a decade in an Exos 2.5 unit. I also was given one of Kyle's which is even older. I've had both and run both for many years. In fact, both are still in use today. I've used this fluid in them and I've never had problems with it.
 
I still exclusively use Koolance fluids although I now use other brand blocks and radiators. I was All Koolance, All The Time for a good long while.

My old Koolance CPU-380 blocks have been retrofitted to work on AMD AM4 boards and are still going strong in systems to this day (get the AM4 bracket for the CPU-390 block, drill it through and countersink the holes... voila! I put the details and pictures in a post on this board when I set up my release week Ryzen 1700 and Asus B350-Plus).
 
I use this stuff. My 2080ti water block corrodes and I replace some distilled water with this stuff to neutralize the pH so the green corrosion stops building up. I use EK Cyrofuel which prevents my QD's from seizing, but then a second problem came from the EK 2080ti water block so the Koolance PG fluid helped with that. My Koolance liquid is probably expired (from 2017) but I still use it.
1714072942184.png


1714073142300.png
 
I have also used this stuff exclusively for ~15 years with excellent results. Even better that it is the clear variety as I have had issues with the dye they use in the colored versions discoloring some parts. It was about time to flush the loops in both of our PCs so great timing. In for one, thank you!
 
Just about everything will discolor PVC and PETG type tubing given enough time. That's not an issue specific to this fluid.
 
Was not pointing the finger at Koolance, just pointing out that I prefer the clear variety.
 
Isn't this stuff is also non conductive or less conductive than distilled water?
 
There is a non-conductive variety of clear Koolance fluid, but this is not it. The non-conductive coolant is less thermally capable and loses its non-conductivity over time due to picking up impurities from the loop as well.
 
But is Koolance PG less conductive than distilled water like, overall? Assuming the loop is 1 day old so not many impurities are in the water...
 
This is something I've been curious about as well. I know distilled water is damn good in terms of thermal capacity and transfer...But what about the Koolance liquid? Personally running distilled water + mayhem biocide/inhibitor that I have to top off every few months with some drops. But if the Koolance has the same thermal capabilities and not require any maintenance....I might give it a go for my upcoming build.
 
I really can't answer to this - conductive is conductive. I have no way of determining the "degree of conductivity" of the regular Koolance fluids; if you spill it on your components, it can destroy them.
 
Is there a good resource to how to drain and fill loops? I bought a computer with a custom loop and everything is fine but I want to be prepared for when I need to drain and refill. Also, whats the best way to tell when I need to change?
 
When to change the fluid? Easy: You're due for a cleaning if the color of the fluid starts changing AND/OR you start seeing any kind of debris or gunk in the tubing or reservoir (if you have a reservoir). If you start noticing changes in average temperature under average load, you may also have gunk built up in your blocks or rads, and that will require a more intensive breakdown and cleaning including disassembling the blocks. This last is unlikely to be an issue if the loop was properly cleaned and filled with good quality coolant containing the right amount of biocide agents (and translucent coolant -- opaque coolants always leave a bunch of residue and gunk in your loop... always). I personally find the Koolance fluids to be universally excellent in this regard, and I usually do a full flush on my loops every 3 or 4 years or so. I flush with distilled water and refill with Koolance coolant in the color of my choice. It usually takes me less than an hour from start to finish because my builds are hybridized between soft tube and glass hard tube** to make hardware upgrades (and as it happens, cleaning the loop) very easy. When I do this, I usually replace the soft tubes due to staining but the glass tubes just really need to be rinsed out, which happens during the flush... glass does not stain.

Be aware: Most hard tube loops are made with PETG or Acrylic plastic though, and both of these DO stain. The staining does not have any effect on the actual cooling capacity of the loop but can effect the appearance of the coolant. If this matters to you, the fix is to periodically replace those tubes as well. There is a reason I went with glass. :)

As to actually changing the fluid? There isn't an easy answer to this question -- since it is a custom loop, the ease of draining and refilling will really depend on how the loop was designed. Is there a drain port near the lowest part of the loop? Is there a fitting that is readily accessible near the top of the loop for filling and air? Hell, is there even a reservoir? You are almost certainly going to need to blow some air through the loop to get settled water out. Some loops are definitely a lot easier to work with than others. I personally hate flushing my system, so I sacrificed a bit in the aesthetic department to make this as easy and quick to do as possible on my loops.

** "Hybridized" in that all the tubing going from my distro to actual component blocks is soft tube with QDCs (video card, CPU and 10G NIC on my personal system) - the radiators, pump/res, distro block and flow meter are all glass tubed to each other since these parts rarely change. I like the aesthetics of hard tubing, but I swap out hardware way too often to have my entire rig use it. Also - all the computers in my house are custom loops using the same QDCs, so it makes upgrading parts down the line pretty easy (me to wife to kids, etc).
 
Thank you for sharing your expertise mvmiller12
I'll have to post a picture of what i'm working with in the cooling subforum to get specific advice and not clog this one up
 
