Koolance 1000W Watercooled PSU

bubblethumper
Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2004
- Messages
- 730
This PSU was an RMA for the original and this one has been sitting in my closet for YEARS. Please take this off my hands! Opened for the sole purpose of checking contents. Sadly, I don't have the power cables for it, but they are modular and hopefully easy to find.
Box opening to prove it was in original "sealed from Koolance" condition:
Ebay link: https://www.ebay.com/itm/333624808787
Box opening to prove it was in original "sealed from Koolance" condition:
Ebay link: https://www.ebay.com/itm/333624808787