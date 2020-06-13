Koolance 1000W Watercooled PSU

B

bubblethumper

Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2004
Messages
730
This PSU was an RMA for the original and this one has been sitting in my closet for YEARS. Please take this off my hands! Opened for the sole purpose of checking contents. Sadly, I don't have the power cables for it, but they are modular and hopefully easy to find.

Box opening to prove it was in original "sealed from Koolance" condition:

IMG_4462.JPEG

Ebay link: https://www.ebay.com/itm/333624808787
 
