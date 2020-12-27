Koei Tecmo discloses data breach after hacker leaks stolen data

erek
"Since learning of the attack, Koei Tecmo released a data breach advisory stating that a forum on a UK subsidiary's website was compromised and the stolen data was leaked online.
"Within the website operated by KTE, the “Forum” page and the registered user information (approximately 65,000 entries) has been determined to the data that may have been breached. The user data that may have been leaked through hacking is perceived to be the (optional) account names and related password (encrypted) and/or registered e-mail address," Koei Tecmo disclosed in a data breach advisory.
Koei Tecmo states that the breach only affected the forum and not other portions of the site. They also say that no financial information was stored in this database.
The game company has determined "that the possibility of it being a ransomware attack is low" and that there have been no threats or demands made to the company.
Out of an abundance of caution, Koei Tecmo has cut off the UK subsidiary KTE from its internal network while investigating the attack.
Koei Tecmo is not the first game developer hit with a cyberattack this year.
Earlier this year, Crytek and Ubisoft were hit by the Egregor ransomware operation, and Capcom suffered a Ragnar Locker ransomware attack, where 1 TB of data was stolen."
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...s-data-breach-after-hacker-leaks-stolen-data/
