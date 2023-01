Written by Michael Larabel Kodi 20 "Nexus" was released today as the latest major feature release for this widely-used HTPC/PVR software formerly known as XBMC.It's been nearly two years since the release of Kodi 19 "Matrix" while out this weekend is Kodi 20 "Nexus" as the newest version of this open-source and cross-platform HTPC/PVR software.