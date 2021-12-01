Klipsch RP-600M Pair (Renewed) $399.99 shipped + Klipsch RP-450C Center (New) $299.99 shipped

Amazon renewed have the RP-600M in Ebony or Walnut colored for $399.99.You can also get the Klipsch RP-450C center that's on sale through the slickdeals link only for $299.99 that will blend well with these even though the tweeter is ever so slightly different.IMO these are a steal at these prices if you don't mind the "renewed". I jumped on this with so many reviewers loving the RP-600M and the center channel on my current AV123 ELT525C leaves a lot to be desired for movies.