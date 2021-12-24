Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Speakers - $124 @ Amazon

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2004
- Messages
- 5,403
Could have sworn there was a thread on these recently.
But any who, deal is ongoing.
Picked up 2 pairs, one for me and one as a gift.
Thought these were a solid purchase.
Going to use these and a Sony core 10" base for my PC speakers. Anyone have recommendations for a amplifier?
