Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Speakers - $124 @ Amazon

Could have sworn there was a thread on these recently.

But any who, deal is ongoing.

Picked up 2 pairs, one for me and one as a gift.

Thought these were a solid purchase.

Going to use these and a Sony core 10" base for my PC speakers. Anyone have recommendations for a amplifier?
 
