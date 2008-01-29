Klipsch Promedia 5.1's - Amp repair

My Klipsch Promedia 5.1s have just started acting up for the 5th time in just under four years. So this thread is quite timely!So far, I've replaced the amp three times, and the control unit once. Klipsch support, both on and off warranty, has been excellent for sure, but there is obviously an issue with the design or implementation here.Don't get me wrong, for what they are the Promedia 5.1s are very nice. But I'm tired of dealing with their issues.I think I will be giving "Elliot-tronics" a try on the amp/control unit repair, once I determine which piece is buggered, but before finding this thread I had gone looking for replacements.That process was, itself, quite depressing. Very little selection in the retail market (I am not buying speakers without listening to them, even for PC applications and the ship/test/return of mail order is just too slow and painful for something like this).A smattering of mid-level Logitech offerings, the new Creative stuff, some basic Altec Lansing pieces, some stuff I'd never heard of, and lots and lots of BOSE was all that was to be found in a 20 mile radius. Odd, since I'm in Redmond, WA which is quite a geek hotbedI wasn't even bothered about having 5.1 again on the PC, since I've long since stopped gaming there, and I'm not going to watch movies on a 30" screen. So 2.1 was fine.To be fair, the Logitech Z-10's and the Creative T40's weren't bad at all, and if packaged with a semi-decent (none of this 5" driver as a sub-bass driver crap) sub-woofer would have been suitable replacements. Sadly those options need a separate sub right now (I imagine they'll both get packaged with one shortly), which is a bit annoying. Everything else was complete dross and I wouldn't let it in the house if you paid me.The BOSE Companion 3 and 5 were COMICALLY poor (and amazingly well stocked). Really just bleedin' awful. And massively overpriced for what they are. Seriously, some of the worst speakers I have ever heard. The reproduction was hollow, sounded like it was being played in a big metal drum. There was no interesting bass or treble to speak of, either, which is a pity because if there was any mid-range output it was either conviently absent in BOSE's demo stuff or the speakers were just electing to omit that from the frequencies they did want to mangle.I understand that BOSE fills a need. It is compact, easily hidden and it does work (for suitably small values of "work"), but christ I didn't realize they had gotten this bad! Save your time/money and listen to something/anything else!Anyway, I gave up looking, and stuck a pair of B&W CDM1s that were gathering dust on the desk, re-instated an old Velodyne 12" sub, and paired them with a Sonic Frontiers tube amplifier and a Meridian 541 control amp (glad I kept all that stuff) and called it good ... and I am NOT going back to "PC" speakers ... no way ... no how ... you can't make me!Even if I now have no room on my desk!Apologies for the meandering post ... too much wine tonight I think.