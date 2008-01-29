Klipsch Promedia 5.1's - Amp repair

For those of you like me, who have had their Klipsch Promedia 5.1's die from amp failure (either no sound from satellites or subwoofer), and don't want to let them go or substitute for something not as good or takes up more space (ie receiver) there is hope. After perusing the Klipsch forums I found Elliot aka Elliot-tronics. Guy is well reviewed in the forums and can take care of the amp repair/upgrade without having to resort to the "fan route".
I just sent my amp to him, so will keep you all posted on how it goes. I've had these speakers for 6 years, and my wife has my original Klipsch 4.1's that I don't even recall how old they are. Love'em to death, shame they stopped making them, but looking at the market I can see why.
AARGH!
Updated 12/16/2013 by magnetik per user complaints.
NOTE:
Complaints lodged against Elliot-tronics so far include:
- Amps not returned in a timely manner, or at all. Sometimes returned not working as he said they would. If the amps are returned at all, it's several months (or a year or more) later which is always much, much longer than he promises the customer.
- Missed and/or lied about multiple shipping dates with multiple customers
- Him being extremely responsive to emails at first, only to ignore them later when they inquire about their amps. Piss poor service after he has their amp and their money.
- These are the main complaints; there are more if you read the thread.
