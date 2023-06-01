erek
erek
[H]F Junkie
Didn't they just get bought out?
"The Shin-Koyasu Technology Front will serve as a hub for cutting-edge basic research in a wide range of semiconductor areas, including new materials, processes and devices. It features a state-of-the-art clean room with an environmentally-friendly design.
Masaki Momodomi, Chief Technology Officer at Kioxia Corporation, stated, "we are very pleased that Kioxia's new R&D facilities are now operational. Kioxia has been leading the innovation in memory products for more than 35 years since our invention of NAND flash memory. With both of these new facilities, we will further accelerate and deepen our research and development activities to provide products, services, and technologies that will support the digital society of the future."
In addition to next generation memory technologies, Kioxia also engages in R&D in various fields, including system technology looking ahead to data-centric computing system and digital transformation such as AI. Kioxia promotes open innovation with universities, research institutes, and companies in Japan and abroad.
Under its mission of "uplifting the world with memory", Kioxia is committed to developing initiatives that will strengthen the competitiveness of its flash memory and SSD businesses."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309525/kioxia-commences-operation-of-two-new-r-d-facilities
