Kingston Hyper X Fur Beast Expo 6000 - 2 TB kingston Fury NVME PCI 4.0

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2007
Messages
9,671
I am looking to get rid of these tow and pricing them accordingly so someone can make some use out of them.

Memoery: https://www.amazon.com/Kingston-Desktop-Infrared-Syncing-KF560C36BBEA-32/dp/B0BRTJGQML?th=1
  • Price $70 Shipped. Great condition still used less then a year.

SSD: https://www.newegg.com/kingston-2tb-fury-renegade/p/N82E16820242656
  • Been sitting for a month after I parted with my system. Price $75 shipped. Half of retail not huge usage either. Same age as memory, was put together for the system.

Pricing is all Paypal F&F or Zelle shipped in the U.S.

Heat in signature right below.
 
