Kingston 32GB 5600MT/S DDR5 ECC CL46 DIMM 2RX8 Hynix A-Die $117.61 + shipping [Provantage]

brainfried
Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2004
- Messages
- 677
https://www.provantage.com/kingston-technology-ksm56e46bd8km-32ha~7KINN0PQ.htm
I'd been waiting for these to drop in price to upgrade to 2x32gb of memory and to have ECC. I ran my Zen 2 setup with overclocked ECC memory and will do the same with my Zen 4 setup.
ECC should work on the Ryzen 7000 series as long as you have an Asus, Gigabyte, or ASRock motherboard with a somewhat recent BIOS.
I'd been waiting for these to drop in price to upgrade to 2x32gb of memory and to have ECC. I ran my Zen 2 setup with overclocked ECC memory and will do the same with my Zen 4 setup.
ECC should work on the Ryzen 7000 series as long as you have an Asus, Gigabyte, or ASRock motherboard with a somewhat recent BIOS.