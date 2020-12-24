erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,336
"On social media EVGA and Vince Lucido shared the above graphic capturing the achievement. You can clearly see 3DMark Port Royal's results screen, various CPU-Z screens, and the EVGA Precision X1 software on the Windows desktop. Key details revealed by the screen shot include the following system specs:
https://bit-tech.net/news/kingpin-grabs-3dmark-port-royal-record-with-rtx-3090-sli-setup/1/
- GPU: 2x EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Kingpin editions
- CPU: Intel Core i9-10980XE processor at 5,803MHz
- Motherboard: EVGA X299 Dark
