Kingpin grabs 3DMark Port Royal record with RTX 3090 SLI setup

"On social media EVGA and Vince Lucido shared the above graphic capturing the achievement. You can clearly see 3DMark Port Royal's results screen, various CPU-Z screens, and the EVGA Precision X1 software on the Windows desktop. Key details revealed by the screen shot include the following system specs:

The graphics cards were overclocked to 2,550MHz while cooled to -42C thanks to the liberal application of LN2. Remember that with the Nvidia Ampere consumer graphics series of graphics cards it is only the RTX 3090 models (so far) that work in SLI setups. Unfortunately there are no pictures available of the hardware from the OC and benchmarking session."

https://bit-tech.net/news/kingpin-grabs-3dmark-port-royal-record-with-rtx-3090-sli-setup/1/
 
Unfortunately there are no pictures available of the hardware from the OC and benchmarking session.
Then it never happened.
 
