Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning (remaster)

THQ Nordic is set to publish Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, with nicer graphics and refined gameplay...a listing on the Microsoft Store confirms that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will release on August 11th...according to the product description it is "remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay," and all DLC will be included...the remaster is being handled by Kaiko, which worked on the Darksiders remastersKingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning was first published by Electronic Arts in 2012, just months before the game's developer, 38 Studios, went bankrupt...at the time, work was underway on an MMO project set in the same universe...the Kingdom of Amalur name failed to sell at auction in 2013, before THQ Nordic announced in 2018 that it had purchased the series...