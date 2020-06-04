Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (remaster)

THQ Nordic is set to publish Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, with nicer graphics and refined gameplay...a listing on the Microsoft Store confirms that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will release on August 11th...according to the product description it is "remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay," and all DLC will be included...the remaster is being handled by Kaiko, which worked on the Darksiders remasters

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning was first published by Electronic Arts in 2012, just months before the game's developer, 38 Studios, went bankrupt...at the time, work was underway on an MMO project set in the same universe...the Kingdom of Amalur name failed to sell at auction in 2013, before THQ Nordic announced in 2018 that it had purchased the series...

https://www.pcgamer.com/kingdoms-of-amalur-reckoning-is-getting-a-remaster-in-august/
 
I'll be picking that up day 1 for sure (provided it's actually an improvement on PC and not just Xbox One/PS4 improvements.)
 
I only knew about this because there was a tie in armor and a weapon for Mass Effect 3. Basically, you had to play the demo of Kingdoms of Amalur to completion and you'd unlock the armor and weapon when Mass Effect 3 released. Being the Mass Effect whore that I am, I naturally did this. However, I absolutely hated this game. I felt everything was just a bit off with it. I didn't care for the art style. I didn't like the basic gameplay, or really anything about it. Needless to say I never picked up the full game when it came out.
 
Honestly for what it was, really fun game. Was sad when the whole MMO debacle happened and whats his face left looking somewhat disgraced. Shame that no one ever did anything with that IP when it went up for sale.
 
I started the game a couple to times and never got past a few hours in. Its just didn't feel right. The story seemed ok, but the game play just wasn't there.

I also was not a fan of the art direction, way to simplistic, like WoW.
 
I liked it a lot. It was the game that got closest to being a "single player" MMORPG, but that is probably why a good portion of people didn't like it. When you get down to it every system in the game was a by-the-numbers basic RPG, but it was all done well and balanced in my opinion.
 
The leak has been confirmed on Twitter in a post that added that all of the game’s downloadable content was being remastered as well...reached for comment, published THQ Nordic confirmed to Polygon that the remaster is real, and said it was inadvertently listed ahead of an official announcement...it initially offered a release date of Aug. 11th, but it has now been adjusted to Aug. 18th...

THQ Nordic added that fans can look forward to more information in a few weeks...a PlayStation 4 version is up for pre-order on Amazon alongside a Windows PC version...there’s also a listing for an elaborate collector’s edition, which comes with an 8.2-inch statue of the character Alyn Shir...all of the listings give the same Aug. 18th release date, with prices set at $39.99 for the standard game and $109.99 for the special edition...

screenshots in link below...

https://www.polygon.com/2020/6/4/21...-date-re-reckoning-xbox-one-ps4-pc-price-leak
 

braamer said:
I have tried the game twice, it just feels like a very bland, cookie-cutter RPG w/ just an okay story and just okay combat.
Click to expand...
Remasters should be for great games that over time look dated. A fresh coat of paint on an average game does nothing for me.
 
delita said:
Honestly for what it was, really fun game. Was sad when the whole MMO debacle happened and whats his face left looking somewhat disgraced. Shame that no one ever did anything with that IP when it went up for sale.
Click to expand...
that was also the developer, 38 Studios, first (and only) game...pretty impressive title for a first time...
 
Conman said:
Remasters should be for great games that over time look dated. A fresh coat of paint on an average game does nothing for me.
Click to expand...
While I agree, it also sounds like they might be addressing some of the gameplay issues. It is also probably a test to see if there is interest to do more in the universe.
 
I was actually 20 hours in to a replay of this game when the remaster was announced. Playthrough ruined lol... Oh well, I guess I'll be picking this up come August 18th. Yes, the game doesn't excel in any particular area but it has a certain charm to it. I really enjoy the combat, character progression and loot.
 
I've been kinda interested in this game since it came out. But never enough to actually buy it.
 
I wonder if they will ever give Project Copernicus a release? Doubtful but it would be interesting to see it come to light.
 
I liked this game a lot, so I'll probably buy it again. To me it was like a hybrid of Fable and Dragon Age with a little Elder Scrolls-like lore sprinkled in.
What always surprised me was how damn big it was. I put in 50 hours and basically blew through the last 1/3 of the game because I was ready to move on. If you do all of the quests you're looking at a 70+ hour game for a single play-through. That's up there with some of the largest/longest games around.
 
The original has been on my wishlist for years, just never got around to getting it (for some reason it isn't on steam sale). Hope the remaster will include the original as well because it is always nice to go back to the classic game even if there is a remaster.
 
weird that it's getting an expansion 8 years later...they're really putting a lot of effort into this re-release
 
I'd come down pretty hard on this were it not for an expansion in the works. I hope they refine and overhaul the original game besides just some graphics and mechanical updates, but add content and other elements as well to make it worthwhile.
 
I gave this game a shot last summer. Its not good at all. The combat and overall gameplay loop are super basic.
 
polonyc2 said:
weird that it's getting an expansion 8 years later...they're really putting a lot of effort into this re-release
Click to expand...
I thought that too. My only guess is they want to make a follow-up, and decided it would be better to first modernize the original to gauge interest. To that end, an expansion makes sense. Just remastering the original doesn't necessarily tell you if you're reaching a new audience, or if there is interest in turning this into a franchise. I imagine it's hard to gauge if people are just replaying for nostalgia or if they want a comeback. A new expansion is no doubt going to be a much less expensive and time consuming way of seeing if people are really hungry for me. If the remaster does well, and the expansion also does well, I think it's safe to say that will lead to either more expansions and other DLC, or a full on sequel.

I never played this originally. It was always on my radar (hell, I even own it)... just never got around to it. I had a buddy who loved it, but most of what I read was that it was a decent game with some irritating issues that made it fall short of other, similar games. It sounds like they are aware of that and trying to update more than just the visuals on this one. If they can get it looking half-way decent and playing like a modern game, it will definitely be back on my radar.
 
They spent a LOT of time and money on the original. Way too much apparently. They got RA Salvatore to create the story and Todd McFarlane helped with the visual look and feel. Per something I read way back when, it was made up of two entire games that were similar enough that they were able to combine their assets. 38 Studios was banking on it being the next big thing. Someone likely looked at their investment (and maybe even some unfinished work) and figured it was worth a shot at trying again.
I definitely had a good time with it. One thing I remember thinking was weird is that they forced you to unlock almost all of the game's combat techniques. It made things clunkier than they needed to be. Once you unlocked a lot of the attack combos and advanced moves, the game flowed much, much better. I get having a progression system, but it made a lot of the early sections a slog.
 
Just over a month until release, I am surprised THQ Nordic haven't been marketing this at all considering they have been marketing Destroy All Humans for months.

I would have at least expected some kind of gameplay trailer by now.
 
I’m a huge Todd McFarlane fan which is why I purchased the original. It really didn’t make an impression on me, maybe I will give it another shot.
 
This really isn't looking good. Less than a month until release and there has been zero new information since July 8th. I am wearily suspicious of this release and wouldn't be surprised if it gets pushed back again.
 
i guess. maybe there will be more closer. idk. here watch this, it isnt posted here yet.
 
mr_zen256 said:
This really isn't looking good. Less than a month until release and there has been zero new information since July 8th. I am wearily suspicious of this release and wouldn't be surprised if it gets pushed back again.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't worry about it...seems like they put a lot of work into this- Collector's Editions with statues, brand new DLC etc
 
polonyc2 said:
I wouldn't worry about it...seems like they put a lot of work into this- Collector's Editions with statues, brand new DLC etc
Click to expand...
You're probably right. Their marketing team should be shot though lol

I hope the devs continue to support with patches after release. Darksiders 2 remaster support was dropped pretty soon after launch, with some pretty major issues still remaining. The last patch never made it out of beta.
 
mr_zen256 said:
You're probably right. Their marketing team should be shot though lol

I hope the devs continue to support with patches after release. Darksiders 2 remaster support was dropped pretty soon after launch, with some pretty major issues still remaining. The last patch never made it out of beta.
Click to expand...
as long as they don't go bankrupt again it should be fine :D
 
