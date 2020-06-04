Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (remaster)

polonyc2 said: weird that it's getting an expansion 8 years later...they're really putting a lot of effort into this re-release Click to expand...

I thought that too. My only guess is they want to make a follow-up, and decided it would be better to first modernize the original to gauge interest. To that end, an expansion makes sense. Just remastering the original doesn't necessarily tell you if you're reaching a new audience, or if there is interest in turning this into a franchise. I imagine it's hard to gauge if people are just replaying for nostalgia or if they want a comeback. A new expansion is no doubt going to be a much less expensive and time consuming way of seeing if people are really hungry for me. If the remaster does well, and the expansion also does well, I think it's safe to say that will lead to either more expansions and other DLC, or a full on sequel.I never played this originally. It was always on my radar (hell, I even own it)... just never got around to it. I had a buddy who loved it, but most of what I read was that it was a decent game with some irritating issues that made it fall short of other, similar games. It sounds like they are aware of that and trying to update more than just the visuals on this one. If they can get it looking half-way decent and playing like a modern game, it will definitely be back on my radar.