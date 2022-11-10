Kinda scored a little jackpot...but with questions

So at work, a parent donated a "IX System" with Truenas on it. They are an IT company and used it for a three month project and got rid of it. We didn't need it because we already have a 40TB synology NAS for storage purposes. Long story short I asked the boss and she said "it's yours" Alrighty then...



It is a TRUENAS-MINI-3.0-X+ (8 core Intel Atom cpu with 32GB of RAM) It came with a 16gb cache drive and a 450GB SSD for Logs. Keep in mind I am not super familiar with Truenas and have never used it but have heard good things about it. I added 5x 4TB WD Red NAS drives to the unit. Screenshot provided below. I took a USB stick and reformatted the 250GB M.2 drive built into the system and reinstalled TrueNas 13U3. The system seems snappy and since this is my first exposure, i'll def play with it. I would like to stream movies from it since it can do plex...and again, I have never bothered to use plex either except to stream from friends plex servers.



At my heart, I am a Windows server guy thru and thru. Been using it for years and can setup a media server in 30 mins with this build. The IX system contains a Supermicro board and what I believe is a raid array built into it. That 250gb M2 drive is plenty fast for the OS to stream. The 16gb drive would be excellent as well. The 450Gb drive would be a standby for something. Why not install Windows server 2022 on it, load up an smb share and stream like I always do on my current setup?



Opinions? I would love to hear the pros and cons to my crazy idea. Thx in advanced...