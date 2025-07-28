Kilpsch R-605FA $329/ea

From slickdeals-not sure how these are compared to the JBL deal that we have seen every few years, but thought I would post it here because you guys would know.
https://www.adorama.com/kp1069853.html
https://www.adorama.com/kp1069853.html
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Strange. I stripped off all the additional stuff off the url, but maybe that gives the discounted price?Shows $824 for me