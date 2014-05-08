Killing Floor 2 is nearing an Early Access release date.

cageymaru
Date is unknown for Early Access. The team has grown from 10 working on the original game to 50. Lots of blood and gore; you can quarter a monster's brain if you like. Motion capped everything it seems in 1st and 3rd person view. much more modder friendly for more replay value than ever before.
If you purchase the PC Gamer physical issue #254, then you get an exclusive skin via a Steam code for the game also.
