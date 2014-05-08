Killing Floor 2 is nearing an Early Access release date.

cageymaru

cageymaru

http://www.pcgamer.com/2014/05/08/k...or-with-the-most-advanced-gore-system-ever/2/

Date is unknown for Early Access. The team has grown from 10 working on the original game to 50. Lots of blood and gore; you can quarter a monster's brain if you like. ;) Motion capped everything it seems in 1st and 3rd person view. much more modder friendly for more replay value than ever before.

If you purchase the PC Gamer physical issue #254, then you get an exclusive skin via a Steam code for the game also.
 
MavericK

MavericK

I was wondering when we would see this. Fairly excited TBH...Killing Floor is a lot of fun but sooooo dated.
 
M

mtbush

Master_Pain said:
Early Access? Fuck that.
Tripwire is right up there with CD Projekt Red when it comes PC-centric developers, which are few and far between. I will gladly throw money into a Tripwire early-access title because that have a stellar reputation of delivering on the final product.
 
C

chineseman

Oooo, fun. Killing Floor was always a fun time waster just really dated. Will be throwing money at this for sure.
 
B

BOTA:49

One of the very few developers and series I'd pay money for up front. Really looking forward to this!
 
M

MrWrong

mtbush said:
Tripwire is right up there with CD Projekt Red when it comes PC-centric developers, which are few and far between. I will gladly throw money into a Tripwire early-access title because that have a stellar reputation of delivering on the final product.
My thoughts exactly. Im would normally avoid early access titles but I will make an execption in this case.
 
MavericK

MavericK

I am a little sad they are using UE3 and not UE4. Still, should be a considerable upgrade since UE2.
 
S

Shantarr.Dalrae

This place is like a soap opera lately, haha.

Killing floor was a blast, looking forward to the second.
 
R

RanceJustice

Killing Floor is one of the few FPS I've really enjoyed over the years. Tripwire has done everything from support Linux, to bring lots of new content out for the community paid and otherwise, and generally made an excellent cooperative game. I can only hope that Killing Floor 2 will have even more tons more weapons/equipment/class progression and a significantly more complex mission system, hopefully with full "campaign" as well . I have to say I'm a little bit disappointed that the PCGamer preview doesn't mention anything about more complex campaigns or whatnot - while as cool as it may be to have high-res dismemberment, that won't carry the game. I hope they are still working on Left4Dead2 style campaigns, or at very least updated "missions" similar to those created in the most recent update to the original KF.

I hope Tripwire brings KF2 to market at a reasonable price point, both for the game itself and any expansion content. They've always done a good job and I've supported them on the vast majority of their titles, so I'll be going in for this one.
 
M

Mak54291

I hope they will finish these early access. I'll wait until the full release. This is for sure going to be nice, a lot of gore is a good idea.
 
F

Flogger23m

I'm still pissed at TWI for RO2. Both the mainstreaming and the crappy quality of it. Not that I cared for KF, but I won't even buy KF2 at a sale price. They should go back to their routes and leave the mainstream games for other studios.

mtbush said:
Tripwire is right up there with CD Projekt Red when it comes PC-centric developers, which are few and far between. I will gladly throw money into a Tripwire early-access title because that have a stellar reputation of delivering on the final product.
RO1 = good. KF1 = good. RO2 = a buggy, terrible release. And they butchered the gameplay. It took them months to fix it, and after 4-5 months it had a player base the size of RO1 did 5 or so years after release. And that is a game which came out when people hated Steam and the only significant titles on it were HL2/CS.
 
L

Liger88

ERHMERGAWD!

So pumped. Just looking at the pictures I'm already scared shitless. As much as a hate the inconsistent spawn system it does keep you on your toes. This is a long time coming. My second favorite wave based game after Gears of War 2.
 
Master_Pain

Master_Pain

Liger88 said:
ERHMERGAWD!

So pumped. Just looking at the pictures I'm already scared shitless. As much as a hate the inconsistent spawn system it does keep you on your toes. This is a long time coming. My second favorite wave based game after Gears of War 2.
Off topic, but you should try out God Mode.
 
yourgrandma

yourgrandma

Flogger23m said:
I'm still pissed at TWI for RO2.
RO1 purists make me laugh, get over it. Name a developer that would have handled it better being stretched so thin. If anything we need more midtier developers on pc that will support their products as much as they do. The steam complaint is even dumber considering it's the probably the number one reason why they were successful.

Are developers not allowed to learn from their mistakes and the support given after release is pretty much unheard of in gaming.
 
F

Flogger23m

yourgrandma said:
RO1 purists make me laugh, get over it. Name a developer that would have handled it better being stretched so thin. If anything we need more midtier developers on pc that will support their products as much as they do. The steam complaint is even dumber considering it's the probably the number one reason why they were successful.

Are developers not allowed to learn from their mistakes and the support given after release is pretty much unheard of in gaming.
You failed to understand the point. Their last title deviated from its specialty and became mainstream (the reason why you all hate EA/Ubi, or claim to). On top of that, it was utterly broken. So broken that the player numbers fell below that of a 5-6 year old retail version of a mod. Which came out when Steam was not popular/widespread. It takes a special something to fail that hard.

What have they given us in RO2 post release? Two transport vehicles nearly 3 years after release. A few maps (2-3). And a single weapon. Better than nothing, but it is not stellar. Especially considering the game was broken for months after release. I would expect some freebies after the debacle that was the RO2 release.

Now the game is stable and has some nice content due to modders (most of the original maps were terrible). But is still a bastardized sequel. Will KF2 suffer the same issues as RO2? Maybe. If you want to pre-order and risk your own money that is your choice. Just remember TWI isn't what they used to be, both in quality and post release support.
 
yourgrandma

yourgrandma

I never understood the mainstream complaints about RO2 literally the only fault i could find is maybe the zoom level on certain weapons are too high. They added RO Classic to combat that anyways as overhauling the mechanics/maps multiple times since it's release. As far as maps they added...
ro2
Mamayev
Barashka

Rising storm
Betio
Maggot Hill
Merrill's Marauders

community collaborative (maybe rising storm itself could be considered this)
Winterwald
Arad 2 Tanks
Rakowice
Stalingrad Kessel
Bridges of Druzhina
Cold Steel
Gumrak Station
im sure i'm missing a few

I also received rising storm for free even though i was suited just playing as a rifleman :p
 
C

ChronoDetector

Still play the original KF game since I bought it late 2011, and I'm looking forward to this one too. Day one purchase for me, the leaked screenshots look interesting.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

This game is effin' weird I'll give you that some guy I work with was comparing Killing floor with left for dead he said you should play Killing floor didn't like it dated graphics and animations I'm sure people really dig the Grind house look but it didn't do it for me.
 
P

Pringle

Comixbooks said:
This game is effin' weird I'll give you that some guy I work with was comparing Killing floor with left for dead he said you should play Killing floor didn't like it dated graphics and animations I'm sure people really dig the Grind house look but it didn't do it for me.
My brain ran out of breath reading that.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Original KF certainly is dated compared to L4D...it's based on Unreal Engine 2, after all.

The fact that it's still popular and played to this day, though, is testament to how great it is.
 
S

seanclayton

Only thing I like was the custom Resident Evil-like maps with objectives in them. Let's hope they actually produces those kind of maps more often.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Yeah, I got a bit bored of the wave-based stuff (not to mention leveling up is a HUGE grind), but I'd love to see more of a campaign/objective-based focus on for KF2.
 
D

Deleted member 88227

This game should deliver. I can't wait for it. I still play KF as I host a few servers as it is.
 
D

Deleted member 88227

MavericK96 said:
Yeah, I got a bit bored of the wave-based stuff (not to mention leveling up is a HUGE grind), but I'd love to see more of a campaign/objective-based focus on for KF2.
You should start playing again if you haven't in a while. They have a new objective mode in the game now.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Skillz said:
You should start playing again if you haven't in a while. They have a new objective mode in the game now.
Yep, I have played them (only 2 maps as far as I could see). Those are quite a bit more interesting, so hopefully there's more of that in KF2.
 
D

Deleted member 88227

MavericK96 said:
Yep, I have played them (only 2 maps as far as I could see). Those are quite a bit more interesting, so hopefully there's more of that in KF2.
I haven't looked into it because I don't play them, but I think the community has made a few maps for the objective mode as well. I'm gonna go on a hunt and check. I've been meaning to setup a fourth KF server, think I might make this one a KFO only server.
 
F

Flogger23m

What I find impressive is that TWI has about 50 people now. Didn't think they would be that big.
 
