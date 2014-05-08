Killing Floor 2 is nearing an Early Access release date.

yourgrandma said:



Are developers not allowed to RO1 purists make me laugh, get over it. Name a developer that would have handled it better being stretched so thin. If anything we need more midtier developers on pc that will support their products as much as they do. The steam complaint is even dumber considering it's the probably the number one reason why they were successful.Are developers not allowed to learn from their mistakes and the support given after release is pretty much unheard of in gaming. Click to expand...

You failed to understand the point. Their last title deviated from its specialty and became mainstream (the reason why you all hate EA/Ubi, or claim to). On top of that, it was utterly broken. So broken that the player numbers fell below that of a 5-6 year old retail version of a mod. Which came out when Steam was not popular/widespread. It takes a special something to fail that hard.What have they given us in RO2 post release? Two transport vehicles nearly 3 years after release. A few maps (2-3). And a single weapon. Better than nothing, but it is not stellar. Especially considering the game was broken forafter release. I would expect some freebies after the debacle that was the RO2 release.Now the game is stable and has some nice content due to modders (most of the original maps were). But is still a bastardized sequel. Will KF2 suffer the same issues as RO2? Maybe. If you want to pre-order and risk your own money that is your choice. Just remember TWI isn't what they used to be, both in quality and post release support.