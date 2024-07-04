Kien, the most-delayed video game in history, released after 22 years

erek
"Kien’s new publisher, Incube8, specialises in producing games for classic consoles – and it’s backing Kien. The game is now being sold in an eye-catching translucent gray cartridge. The game box comes with a multipage manual, too, a pack-in that’s practically disappeared from modern games.
“On a romantic level, the thought of releasing the game on its original console is simply magical,” Belsanti says. “To see Kien come to life on the very platform it was designed for is a dream come true.”
Already, AgeOfGames is working on a spiritual successor. Much as he did more than 20 years ago, Belsanti has hope that the public will see the value in a game like Kien, even if it doesn’t have advanced graphics or fancy bells and whistles.
“The power of the video game experience can, not always but in some cases, be much more intense and powerful in old video games made with limited graphical and technical resources,” Belsanti says. “I will never forget the emotion I felt looking at the cover art of my Philips Videopac or Spectrum ZX or Commodore 64 video games, which had nothing to do with the pixels that appeared on the screen. My imagination created a bridge between the artwork and the pixels, and filled every limit and absence with fantastic stories.”"
