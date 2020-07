In his defense it wasn't on purpose nor was it malicious. He's only 3 years old and we have 3 boys, things get thrown all the time, we were cleaning up the house and things were being moved from room to room, and he got carried away. Honestly I'm not even mad at him. Accidents happen.



The worst part is my wife won't let me buy her another one! She's using a 24" 60hz washed out Sceptre monitor we had in the garage.... That hurts me more than the actual loss... I looked up my original order and we ordered it December 10th.... 2017....



I guess now I don't have to walk in her using the whole 34" screen with one window open full screen with the website only displaying data in the middle 20%....