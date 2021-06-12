Kid just wants to play apex what card do I get?

My son is 14 he has an i5 3570 and 8gb ram we have an ancient 285 gtx it’s barely playable

what are some affordable cards in this epidemic they could get at least 30 frames per second in this game?

I looked at somebody trying to play it on a 5770 and that was unplayable as well
 
There are literally no affordable cards. You’d be better off buying a ps4 pro and letting him play on that. It’s cross platform, and you can use kb and mouse. And that will be cheaper than even a 3 year old gpu.
 
There are literally no affordable cards. You’d be better off buying a ps4 pro and letting him play on that. It’s cross platform, and you can use kb and mouse. And that will be cheaper than even a 3 year old gpu.
That is insane bro he has an Xbox one Maybe I’ll just tell him use your Xbox for the next year or two. He does love being able to use a keyboard and mouse hes weird to his keyboard he shifts like sideways almost
 
That is insane bro he has an Xbox one Maybe I’ll just tell him use your Xbox for the next year or two. He does love being able to use a keyboard and mouse hes weird to his keyboard he shifts like sideways almost
Yea there’s no way you’d get more performance for the price of used last gen console, which plays apex just fine, is cross platform and had mouse and on support. This is the worst time I have ever seen to get into pc gaming.
 
Umm... if it's playable on a 285 GTX, then yeah there are probably plenty of cards that you can buy for <100$ that would offer a significant performance improvement. I don't know what your budget is, though.
 
well a GT710 would prob fair worse then that gpu. cosole is best bet for now as people are or have been offloading the old gen once they get a new PS5/XB Series X/S.
 
