Kid just wants to play apex what card do I get?

My son is 14 he has an i5 3570 and 8gb ram we have an ancient 285 gtx it’s barely playable
what are some affordable cards in this epidemic they could get at least 30 frames per second in this game?
I looked at somebody trying to play it on a 5770 and that was unplayable as well
