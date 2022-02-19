Kid getting a Apartment on campus need router

P

p05ta1

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2001
Messages
373
Has anyone had any luck with the Archer AX10.

TP-Link Wifi 6 AX1500.​

They have a small three bedroom apartment with a few devices. 2 PC desktops and 3 i phones with Mac PCs.
I also know a few ipads and a switch game.
I am looking to get them a decent router so they can have a reliable internet connection.
They do have newer iphones with wifi 6 ready.


Are those TPLink good stable router?

 
S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
4,873
Ime, TP-Link stuff is good. However, as with all manufacturers, they can produce a dud or a buggy one so check reviews for the negatives and if you're okay with any drawbacks you should be good. (y)
 
