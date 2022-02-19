Kid getting a Apartment on campus need router

Has anyone had any luck with the Archer AX10.

TP-Link Wifi 6 AX1500.​ They have a small three bedroom apartment with a few devices. 2 PC desktops and 3 i phones with Mac PCs.

I also know a few ipads and a switch game.

I am looking to get them a decent router so they can have a reliable internet connection.

They do have newer iphones with wifi 6 ready.





Are those TPLink good stable router?

​