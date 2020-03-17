erek
Supreme [H]ardness
This is sweet! Looking forward to it! Vulkan has been fast!
""Epic Games has been an active member of the Vulkan Ray Tracing group from the beginning, and we are happy to see the ray tracing extension released to the public. We at Epic Games continue to wholeheartedly support Khronos's efforts on creating open standards to enhance the end-user experience," said Yuriy O'Donnell, rendering engineer, Epic Games.
"Imagination Technologies are very happy to see ray tracing become a standard part of Vulkan, helping the overall ray tracing ecosystem to grow substantially due to Vulkan's wide reach across many platforms and devices," said Rys Sommefeldt, senior director of product, Ray Tracing and High Performance Graphics, Imagination Technologies. "We are very supportive of the standard, which will help us deliver the efficient, fast, and focused hardware solution we are developing for our customers."
"The Intel Xe architecture roadmap includes support for hardware accelerated ray tracing, and we're excited to work with Khronos to implement full support into Vulkan," said Joshua Barczak, graphics software architect at Intel.
"NVIDIA ships beta drivers today with support for the provisional standardized ray tracing functionality in Vulkan," said Morgan McGuire, research director at NVIDIA. "Bringing accelerated ray tracing to the Vulkan cross-platform, open standard API is another significant step towards enabling the highest quality of visual realism for real-time games and applications everywhere."
"We are very excited about having hardware ray tracing support baked into Vulkan. Vulkan Ray Tracing enables us to research high-end rendering solutions, while also having support for all supporting vendors and platforms with minimal overhead," said Jules Urbach, CEO, OTOY."
https://www.techpowerup.com/264829/khronos-group-releases-vulkan-ray-tracing
