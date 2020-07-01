erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Excited?
"In parallel with the release of the SYCL 2020 specification, the SYCL ecosystem continues to grow with increased development of compilers, runtimes, libraries, and tools. A beta implementation of SYCL 2020 is available in Intel's DPC++. Codeplay's ComputeCpp SYCL 1.2.1 conformant implementation includes selected SYCL 2020 features as extensions, with more being added over time. Both implementations are based on the Clang open-source compiler framework. Developers can download either implementation and experiment with SYCL 2020 features today.
At the Argonne National Laboratory, Exascale supercomputer systems using Intel chips are being built and new implementations seek to enable developers to easily scale C++ applications to accelerator clusters using SYCL. In Europe, the Cineca Supercomputing center is using the Celerity distributed runtime system, built on top of SYCL, to program the new Marconi100 cluster equipped with 3,920 GPUs and ranked #9 in the Top500 (June 2020).
SYCL 2020 continues to leverage OpenCL as a backend target to reach into diverse processor accelerator architectures, but the latest SYCL implementations are adding additional backends, providing enhanced deployment flexibility for SYCL developers.
To provide feedback on the SYCL 2020 specification, visit the Khronos SYCL Community Forum."
https://www.techpowerup.com/269260/khronos-group-releases-sycl-2020-provisional-specification
