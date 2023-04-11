KFC, Pizza Hut owner discloses data breach after ransomware attack

erek
"As a direct result of the January ransomware attack, Yum! Brands was forced to shut down around 300 restaurants in the United Kingdom.
"On January 18, 2023, we announced a ransomware attack that impacted certain IT Systems which resulted in the closure of fewer than 300 restaurants in one market for one day, temporarily disrupted certain of our affected systems and resulted in data being taken from our network," the company said in its 2022 annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday.
"We have incurred, and may continue to incur, certain expenses related to this attack, including expenses to respond to, remediate and investigate this matter."
In a January filing with the U.S. SEC, Yum! Brands also assured investors the ransomware attack would not cause any notable negative financial impact.
"While this incident caused temporary disruption, the company is aware of no other restaurant disruptions and does not expect this event to have a material adverse impact on its business, operations or financial results," the firm's SEC report reads.
Yum! Brands and its subsidiaries operate or franchise more than 55,000 restaurants across 155 countries and territories with the help of roughly 36,000 employees worldwide."
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...iscloses-data-breach-after-ransomware-attack/
