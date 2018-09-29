KFC Announces New Gaming Division

d8lock said: I think BBQ ribs would be the worst. Click to expand...

You're right, but BBQ ribs are so bad I doubt anyone would attempt it. I mean, really, they're BBQ ribs - I wouldn't eat BBQ ribs at my ex-girlfriend's computer. BBQ ribs are so messy they should only be served in a private room with a shower. BBQ ribs are so nasty I wouldn't eat them while jerking off, even if I was naked. It would be cleaner if the waitress bound you to your chair, beat you soundly across the face with the ribs, then pried open your mouth and scraped the rib meat off with your upper teeth.