KFC Announces New Gaming Division

Kentucky Fried Chicken is turning its sights from crispy tenders to video games: the fast-food chain has announced it is opening a new division called “KFC Gaming,” which will represent the company in the realm of eSports. Many brands are eager to set up sponsorships due to its potential billions in revenue.
With the bio for the KFC Gaming page stating that it is "Your chicken wing man for all those Victory Royales, it's going to be Finger Lickin' Good!" it looks as though that Fortnite Battle Royale will be a major focus for the new division of KFC, as it has for a majority of other endemic brands. However, the montage video that was included with the announcement post showed a multitude of titles and esports event footage which points to the new division looking to become a major voice in a wide range of areas in the ever-growing industry.
